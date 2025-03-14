Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $26.04 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $26.04 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00000878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.05 or 0.02292772 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00022689 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00007171 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003186 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00006690 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00004885 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000616 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,938,498 coins and its circulating supply is 35,230,631,107 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
