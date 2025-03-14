USDB Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One USDB token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a total market cap of $86.50 million and $1.27 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDB has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83,754.28 or 0.99494317 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83,356.26 or 0.99021506 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 87,105,186 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 87,088,846.30564286. The last known price of USDB is 0.99864151 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,904,980.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

