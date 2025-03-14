Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $98.66 million and $12.83 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000835 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,327,613 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

