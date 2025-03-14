Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $363.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.26. The firm has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

