Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,469 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $101,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Ithaka Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Trade Desk by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Trade Desk by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after purchasing an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,294,000 after purchasing an additional 68,206 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $112.21. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

