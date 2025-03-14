RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after buying an additional 2,854,928 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in RTX by 545.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,834 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,340,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 19,052.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after purchasing an additional 993,273 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $135.36.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.