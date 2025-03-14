Renasant Bank Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Renasant Bank cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.