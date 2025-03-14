Atala Financial Inc Buys Shares of 420 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth $441,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PH opened at $591.55 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $492.71 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $662.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.