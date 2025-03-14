Postrock Partners LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Postrock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Copart comprises 0.8% of Postrock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 88.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $52.30 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,200. The trade was a 60.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,480 shares of company stock worth $18,007,983. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

