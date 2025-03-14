Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stake Lowered by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise accounts for 3.1% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 4.2 %

AXON opened at $534.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $595.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,291 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total transaction of $829,377.13. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,852,877.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,146 shares of company stock worth $3,262,847 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.