Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $467.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.68 and its 200-day moving average is $519.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $419.70 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

