Balboa Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 343,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.