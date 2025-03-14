CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$158,391.18 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Scott Mitchell-Harris sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.98, for a total transaction of C$158,391.18.

CCL.B stock traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$70.99. The company had a trading volume of 34,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,999. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$66.96 and a 1-year high of C$84.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.

CCL.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$97.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.38.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

