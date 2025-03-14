Blume Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $28.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.