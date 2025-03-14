Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Issues FY26 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.23)-$(1.13) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.145-$1.161 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Rubrik also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -1.230–1.130 EPS.

Rubrik Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of RBRK opened at $55.19 on Friday. Rubrik has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBRK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RBRK

Insider Activity

In other Rubrik news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $2,000,689.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,505,393.61. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $287,406.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,984,355.16. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,712 shares of company stock valued at $41,583,311 in the last quarter.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.