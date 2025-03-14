Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 2,763 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of D opened at $54.08 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

