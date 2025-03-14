Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,238. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

