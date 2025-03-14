Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,238. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.
About Brunello Cucinelli
