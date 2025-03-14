Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 167.3% from the February 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Bouygues Stock Up 0.3 %
Bouygues stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.65. 22,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $8.27.
About Bouygues
