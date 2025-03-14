Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a growth of 167.3% from the February 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Bouygues Stock Up 0.3 %

Bouygues stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.65. 22,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

