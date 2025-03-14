Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKHYY remained flat at $72.06 during trading on Friday. 237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.12. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

