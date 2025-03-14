First National Trust Co Purchases 632 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,750,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $119,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,041 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after buying an additional 888,764 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,852.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 868,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after buying an additional 823,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.