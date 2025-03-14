Venom (VENOM) One Day Volume Tops $2.85 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Venom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venom has traded up 65.3% against the dollar. Venom has a market cap of $181.25 million and $2.85 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venom Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,273,852,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,273,772,950.33 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08771257 USD and is up 19.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,591,914.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

