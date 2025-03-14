IOTA Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $664.87 million and approximately $22.47 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,669,672,848 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

