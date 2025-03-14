Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,486 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,256 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.70 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

