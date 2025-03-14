Impact Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,073 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after buying an additional 5,753,637 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after buying an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,370.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,215,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after buying an additional 2,064,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

