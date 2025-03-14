Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,469,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after acquiring an additional 828,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,325,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,996,871,000 after acquiring an additional 780,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,957,272 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,117,345,000 after acquiring an additional 159,508 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $240.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.49. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $774.15 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

