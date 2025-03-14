Northwest Wealth Management LLC Buys 431 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Compass Point upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

