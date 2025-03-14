Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.9% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.