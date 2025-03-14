EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $476.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $568.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.22.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total value of $260,725.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,879.38. The trade was a 18.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,209 shares of company stock worth $11,928,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

