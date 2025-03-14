Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 7,084 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,585,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,935,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,818 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 32.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,302,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,880,000 after purchasing an additional 319,907 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 631,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

