Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $30,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 91.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $85.33 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,947.08. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TER shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

