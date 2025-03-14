Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 13,305 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 299.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $9,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,266.72. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 51,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $4,593,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

