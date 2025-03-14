Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 27 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,189,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,936,000 after buying an additional 307,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $549,399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,352,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $428.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.97. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino's Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

