iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Renasant Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Renasant Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Renasant Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $185.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $176.09 and a 12 month high of $206.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.