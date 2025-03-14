Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 286,795 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 146,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

