967,710 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 967,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,062,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 1.6% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $309.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $480.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.89.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

