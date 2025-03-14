First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 120.8% in February

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 76.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

FEP stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.89. 1,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,698. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $42.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.