SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRP. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in SPAR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPAR Group by 3,205,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 64,104 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.33. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

