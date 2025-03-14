Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Declines By 45.6%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HNNMY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 104,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,712. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $3.69.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
