Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Lowered by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 171,117 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $259,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,476,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,518,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,762,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,905,000 after purchasing an additional 183,974 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $451.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.85. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.63.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

