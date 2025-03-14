Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Short Interest Update

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 363,900 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 672,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Equillium Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ EQ traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.77. 23,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,169. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.87. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equillium stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Equillium worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

