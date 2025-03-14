Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.05 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $58,984.09 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 3,867,858,860,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,867,904,370,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 3,868,636,199,766.7656 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000155 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $66,950.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

