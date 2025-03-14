Insider Buying: Callan Jmb Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB) CEO Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

Callan Jmb Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) CEO Wayne D. Williams bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,050,000. This trade represents a 0.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Callan Jmb Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ CJMB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,741. Callan Jmb Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

About Callan Jmb

Callan JMB is a vertically integrated logistics and fulfillment company which provides thermal management logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through a combination of proprietary packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics knowhow. We provide a system that utilizes advanced predictive technology to revolutionize the supply chain by guaranteeing the safety, effectiveness, and potency of every product handled to ensure product integrity, and to provide immediate response in time-sensitive industries while ensuring environmental responsibility.

