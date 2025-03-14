Insider Buying: Callan Jmb Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB) CEO Acquires 12,500 Shares of Stock

Callan Jmb Inc. (NASDAQ:CJMB – Get Free Report) CEO Wayne D. Williams bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,050,000. This trade represents a 0.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Callan Jmb Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ CJMB traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,741. Callan Jmb Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
About Callan Jmb
