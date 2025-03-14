Forterra (LON:FORT) Issues Earnings Results

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 7.60 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Forterra Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON FORT traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 161.20 ($2.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,605. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 146.40 ($1.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 200.50 ($2.60). The stock has a market cap of £331.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FORT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Forterra from GBX 210 ($2.72) to GBX 220 ($2.85) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.37) to GBX 320 ($4.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.20) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra is a leading UK manufacturer of essential clay and concrete building products, with a unique combination of strong market positions in clay bricks, concrete blocks and precast concrete flooring. Our heritage dates back many decades and the durability, longevity and inherent sustainability of our products is evident in the construction of buildings that last for generations; wherever you are in Britain, you won’t be far from a building with a Forterra product within its fabric.

Our clay brick business combines our extensive secure mineral reserves with modern and efficient high-volume manufacturing processes to produce large quantities of extruded and soft mud bricks, primarily for the new build housing market.

