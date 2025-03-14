Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 201.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 210,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,757. The company has a market cap of $300.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,117 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,808,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 3,041,058 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 6,171,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 526,495 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,371,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,721 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,586,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 457,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

