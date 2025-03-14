STV Group (LON:STVG) Releases Earnings Results

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 29 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. STV Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 172.50%.

STV Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:STVG traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 170 ($2.20). 2,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,625. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14,440.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 221.48. STV Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297 ($3.85).

Get STV Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday.

STV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STV is Scotland’s home of news, entertainment and drama, serving audiences with quality content on air, online and on demand.

STV’s broadcast channel reaches 2.8 million viewers each month, while rapidly growing, free streaming service STV Player, features a library of premium content and is available on all major platforms across the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.