CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CAB Payments had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

CAB Payments Stock Performance

Shares of CAB Payments stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.67. The company has a market cap of £127.02 million and a PE ratio of 6.55. CAB Payments has a one year low of GBX 45.17 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 166.20 ($2.15).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CAB Payments from GBX 105 ($1.36) to GBX 99 ($1.28) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CAB Payments news, insider James Hopkinson bought 214,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £102,720 ($133,056.99). 64.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAB Payments Company Profile

CAB Payments Holdings plc and its subsidiaries (CAB Payments) is a market leader in business-to-business cross-border payments and foreign exchange, specialising in hard-to-reach markets. CAB Payments uses its strength of network, technology, and expertise to seamlessly move money where it’s needed and is the holding company for Crown Agents Bank, a UK-regulated bank.

