iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 6.9% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 572.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $198.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

