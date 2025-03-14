Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Xylem by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Xylem by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,845 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Xylem by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Get Our Latest Report on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.