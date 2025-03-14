First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $404.30 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $404,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 152.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

