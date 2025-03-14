ETF Store Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 165.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.2% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 275,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 91,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $25.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

